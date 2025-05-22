Choi Jin-young, president and CEO of Herald Media Group, expressed hopes for deeper cooperation between Korea and Africa during the Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum held in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Last year, for the first time since the Republic of Korea was founded in 1948, the country welcomed African heads of state and explored ways to strengthen our ties and build a shared vision for the future,” Choi said in his welcoming remarks at the forum, referring to the Korea-Africa summit held in June last year.

"Just a year later, we are meeting again in the spirit of South Africa’s 'Ubuntu' — I am because we are — to take the next step forward.”

Choi highlighted that meaningful progress has already been made since last year’s summit, particularly in supporting Korean businesses seeking opportunities in African countries. He pointed to increased investment in infrastructure and growing mutual exchanges as signs of such progress.

“With a population of 1.4 billion, Africa is a continent full of opportunity,” he said. “As it takes on a leading role in global issues such as (information and communications technology, artificial intelligence), digital transformation, and (environmental, social and governance), Africa is emerging as a key driver of global growth. At this pivotal moment, Korea must strengthen its strategic partnership with Africa — and Herald will be there every step of the way,” he said.