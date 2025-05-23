For a relaxing weekend, head to a cafe in Hongdae, grab a drink and listen to music on cassette tapes and vinyl records. For the culturally curious, take a trip around the world at a festival at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Tunes and brews: The perfect weekend vibe

A laid-back weekend might include sipping coffee, sinking into music and soaking up the sun with nothing planned.

For the no-plans crew ready to float into the weekend, why not stop by Hongdae -- a neighborhood in Seoul's Mapo-gu known for its youthful ambience -- to savor a drink and discover new music to add to your playlist?

Stereophonic Sound in western Seoul shifts from laid-back cafe by day to lively bar after dark. But what makes this place stand out is the music on cassette tapes and the excellent drinks.

Visitors are invited to grab a cup of coffee, choose a cassette tape and listen to it for an hour on one of several vintage cassette players that are free to borrow.

On display are cassettes of artists like The Beatles, Junko Ohashi and the Yunseokcheol Trio.

Apart from the sonic adventure, the cafe is also known for its flat white, priced at 4,500 won ($3.25).

After enjoying the music and coffee, head to the nearby Gyeongui Line Forest Park for a slow stroll and fresh air -- it'll make for a perfect in-town getaway.

Stereophonic Sound

6 Wausan-ro 21-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul

LP bar tucked inside a traditional market

For those seeking a quiet and cozy spot in Seoul to enjoy a light drink away from the crowds, CMS — a small, hidden-away LP bar inside the traditional Jungang Market — offers a welcome retreat.

Located just a two-minute walk from Exit 2 of Sindang Station, CMS sits at the entrance of Jungang Market and is surrounded by several other bars, making it convenient for a second or third round. It could be easy to miss, so look for a small, vintage-style sign, and take the stairs to the second floor.

The interior features two sofa tables for small groups and bar seating suited for solo guests or pairs. From the bar, patrons can watch the staff play vinyl records from a large music collection while enjoying the powerful speaker system whose rich sound fills the room.

A one-drink minimum per person is required, and on weekends, visits are limited to two hours. Song requests are not accepted. The drinks menu includes whiskey by the bottle or by the shot, beer, highballs and cocktails.

The food selection is limited to light finger food, including tomato cream cheese, tuna canapes, potato salad and pineapple sorbet. Unlike most bars, there's no pressure to order food — guests are welcome to enjoy just a beer. A small bowl of Froot Loops cereal is served as the default snack.

CMS

10-27 Toegye-ro 83-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul

Around the world in a weekend

If you’ve ever dreamed of circling the globe without leaving the city, this weekend is your chance.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza is transforming into a vibrant cultural playground as the 2025 Seoul Friendship Festival kicks off Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The event, which drew 270,000 visitors last year, is expanding in both scope and flavor. With participation from embassies and cultural centers representing 67 countries, the festival promises a whirlwind of world cuisines, dazzling traditional performances and colorful attire -- all packed into two deliciously diverse days.

Head to the World Food Zone, where 50 booths serve up everything from French croissants and Belgian waffles to Austrian goulash, Hungarian langos flatbread and Moroccan kofta kebabs.

The Dessert Zone sweetens the deal with Ecuadorian empanadas, Czech honey cakes, Paraguayan guava juice and rich Colombian coffee.

But it’s not all about food. On the festival’s special stage, visitors can catch performances such as New Zealand’s Maori Kapa Haka, traditional dances from Laos, Indonesia, China and Thailand, and a thunderous taiko drum show from Hokkaido, Japan, promising to keep the energy sky-high.

Festivalgoers can also immerse themselves in hands-on cultural experiences, trying on traditional costumes and playing traditional games that offer playful windows into childhoods across continents.

Check out the festival’s official Instagram page for detailed information.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza

281 Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul