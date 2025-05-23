Maison Glad Jeju launches Luxury Suite Stay

Maison Glad Jeju has introduced its Luxury Suite Stay package, available through Sept. 30. The offer includes a one-night stay in a top-floor suite with a range of services.

Guests can choose from three suite types: the glad suite (Halla), glad suite (Ara) or presidential suite. The package includes breakfast for four at buffet restaurant Samdajeong, complimentary minibar use and a room service set of a cheese platter and a bottle of wine.

Prices start at 890,000 won.

Park Hyatt Seoul’s Cornerstone offers private 1st birthday dining package

Cornerstone, the signature Italian restaurant at Park Hyatt Seoul, launched “The Private Celebration,” a promotion for hosting private first birthday parties, or "doljanchi."

The celebration is held in the restaurant’s private dining rooms and features multicourse Italian menus. Guests can choose between a four- or five-course lunch, a five- or six-course dinner or a weekend seafood brunch buffet.

The package includes a traditional "dolsang" — the first birthday table — and photo table setup.

Prices start at 1.3 million won for the weekday lunch, 2.4 million won for dinner and 2.2 million won for a weekend brunch. A 200,000 won fee applies for bringing in external decorations.

Reservations must be made at least seven days in advance. Rooms accommodate up to 18 guests.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju launches two summer stay packages

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju has launched two summer vacation packages, available through Aug. 31.

The “Sunrise Moment” package includes a stay in a junior suite, pizza and soft drinks for two at restaurant Iidy and a sand play set for children. Guests also have access to wellness programs and a welcoming tea set.

The “Sunset Moment” package offers a superior hotel room and two “Sunset Horizon” cocktails at Bar 99.

Both packages include unlimited access to indoor and outdoor pools, fitness facilities, 10 percent off dining and spa services, and a complimentary mango drink with a two-night stay.

Guests staying between June 1 and July 17 will receive a Frebits sun care stick. Prices start at 297,400 won and 237,000 won, respectively.

Grand Hyatt Seoul launches mango-themed afternoon tea with La Prairie

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge Gallery offers its limited-time summer afternoon tea promotion, “Summer Mango Lift,” from June 2 through Aug. 31. Created in collaboration with Swiss luxury skin care brand La Prairie, the tea set features seasonal mango-based desserts and nonalcoholic cocktails.

Guests will also receive an invitation for a La Prairie skin care consultation and a travel kit from the Skin Caviar collection.

Afternoon tea is available daily from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is priced at 110,000 won on weekdays or 150,000 won on weekends for two guests.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches 'Timeless Serenity' wellness package

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering the “Timeless Serenity” package in partnership with premium Korean red ginseng brand JungKwanJang.

The package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room for 750,000 won, a JungKwanJang Gidarim gift set featuring agarwood-based wellness supplements, a 10 percent discount voucher and a duty-free coupon.

Guests will enjoy an in-room wellness setup with an eye mask, pillow options and yoga mat, along with a breakfast for two at The Market Kitchen. Access to the hotel’s GX Studio offers group fitness classes like yoga and spin.