"Lilo & Stitch"

(US)

Opened May 21

Sci-fi/Comedy

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

In this live-action remake of Disney's animated classic, a Native Hawaiian girl (Maia Kealoha) adopts what she believes is a dog, unaware that her new pet is actually a destructive alien experiment.

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"

(US)

Opened May 17

Action/Thriller

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

In this final installment of the long-running franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) faces his ultimate mission to stop artificial intelligence from triggering a global nuclear war.

"The Old Woman With The Knife"

(South Korea)

Opened April 30

Action/Drama

Directed by Min Kyu-dong

A 65-year-old professional assassin (Lee Hye-young) finds her principles crumbling when she develops feelings for a veterinarian (Yeon Woo-jin) and his daughter, while a young, obsessive killer (Kim Sung-cheol) watches her every move.

"Yadang: The Snitch"

(South Korea)

Opened April 16

Crime/Thriller

Directed by Hwang Byung-guk

Falsely imprisoned Lee Kang-soo (Kang Ha-neul) strikes a deal with an ambitious prosecutor (Yoo Hae-jin) to serve as an informant between police and drug cartels, only to discover he's a pawn in a deadly game of betrayal and corruption.