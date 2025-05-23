"Lilo & Stitch"
(US)
Opened May 21
Sci-fi/Comedy
Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp
In this live-action remake of Disney's animated classic, a Native Hawaiian girl (Maia Kealoha) adopts what she believes is a dog, unaware that her new pet is actually a destructive alien experiment.
"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"
(US)
Opened May 17
Action/Thriller
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie
In this final installment of the long-running franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) faces his ultimate mission to stop artificial intelligence from triggering a global nuclear war.
"The Old Woman With The Knife"
(South Korea)
Opened April 30
Action/Drama
Directed by Min Kyu-dong
A 65-year-old professional assassin (Lee Hye-young) finds her principles crumbling when she develops feelings for a veterinarian (Yeon Woo-jin) and his daughter, while a young, obsessive killer (Kim Sung-cheol) watches her every move.
"Yadang: The Snitch"
(South Korea)
Opened April 16
Crime/Thriller
Directed by Hwang Byung-guk
Falsely imprisoned Lee Kang-soo (Kang Ha-neul) strikes a deal with an ambitious prosecutor (Yoo Hae-jin) to serve as an informant between police and drug cartels, only to discover he's a pawn in a deadly game of betrayal and corruption.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com