Hyundai Elevator, Korea’s largest elevator manufacturer, announced Wednesday the completion of its new research and development center in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, expanding its innovation capabilities.

The Hyundai Asan Tower, which integrates laboratories and a 250-meter-tall test facility, consolidates all the company's previously scattered research functions into a single location near its headquarters.

A completion ceremony was held at the headquarters on Wednesday, attended by Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun, Hyundai Elevator CEO Cho Jae-chun, North Chungcheong Province Governor Kim Young-hwan, Chungju Mayor Cho Gil-hyung and lawmaker Lee Jong-bae, who represents Chungju district.

"Asan Tower is a space that embodies the essence of technology and trust that Hyundai Elevator has cultivated," said Chair Hyun. "I hope it will become a hub of human-centered technology, in line with the late Chair Chung Mong-hun’s belief that 'technology ultimately comes from human hands.'"

The new R&D center includes a three-story laboratory facility named after the late chair, which will house the company’s expanded research staff, now totaling 160 full-time personnel.

The centerpiece of the complex is a 250-meter test tower that can test up to 19 elevators simultaneously, including Hyundai’s high-speed model traveling at 1,260 meters per minute, and systems for free-fall safety testing.

The new tower ranks among the world’s top three elevator test towers in terms of height and is 45 meters taller than the company’s previous test facility in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, the company added.

"Asan Tower will help us prepare for unpredictable futures and create new opportunities amid the rapidly changing global business environment," said CEO Cho. "(Through technological innovation,) Hyundai Elevator will evolve into a human-centered 'mobility innovation company' that connects people, technology and society."