'Family burden, traditional pathway shifts youth to supporting births without marriage'

In South Korea, an increasing number of young adults are embracing the idea of childbirth outside of marriage, with attitudes shifting dramatically in recent years.

A recent study commissioned by the Presidential Committee on Low Birth Rate and Aging Society and conducted by the Korea Women's Development Institute revealed Monday that the approval rate for nonmarital childbirth among individuals in their 20s and 30s has steadily increased over the past decade.

For men in their 20s, support for childbirth out of wedlock rose from 32.4 percent in 2008 to 43.1 percent in 2024. In the same period, women in their 20s saw an even more substantial increase, from 28.4 percent to 42.4 percent. The rise in support among women grew sharper with a 14 percentage point increase.

Similarly, for respondents in their 30s, support among men grew from 28.7 percent to 43.3 percent, while women showed a rise from 23.9 percent to 40.7 percent. Women again showed a larger increase with 16.8 percentage points, compared to men with 14.6 percentage points.

The dramatic shift in women's perceptions appears to come from their focus on career and a strong desire to form their own families.

"I am always busy working, and I haven't found a person I want to marry. But I have a strong desire to have my own family and raise children. With more news on women giving birth without marriage, I’ve found the courage to consider that could be my future one day," 35-year-old Park, a real estate agent, shared her perspective with The Korea Herald.

Similarly, 29-year-old Kim, who is contemplating future options regarding childbirth, explained, “Many friends my age are thinking of freezing our eggs. The uncertainty around marriage is growing, and yet I still want to have my chances (of bearing children) when I want to have one. So, I am thinking of extending my chances by freezing my eggs.”

The shift in perception towards childbirth outside of marriage can also be attributed to a changing societal context, according to Shin Kyung-ah, a sociology professor at Hallym University.

“As women in South Korea face increasing career pressures and evolving gender roles, the traditional view of marriage as a prerequisite for childbirth is being challenged. More women are seeing nonmarital childbirth as a feasible alternative, especially as it allows them greater autonomy and independence," she said.

As public attitudes become more accepting, the South Korean government is considering providing policy support for nonmarital childbirth as a potential solution to the country’s declining birth rate.

Lee Ki-il, the first vice minister of health and welfare, suggested that women’s higher approval rates might be attributed to the desire to avoid the burdens associated with marriage, such as family obligations.

He emphasized that while strategies to increase childbirth should continue, the focus should be on the overall birth rate rather than the traditional route of marriage, especially in a country with a total fertility rate of 0.75. He also noted that the government is exploring ways to offer support for nonmarital childbirth through various policies, including inheritance and tax deductions.

In terms of actual rates, South Korea's nonmarital birth rate is still relatively low compared to other OECD countries. Only 3.9 percent of births in South Korea were outside of marriage in 2022, far below the OECD average of 41 percent. However, this rate has gradually increased, reaching 4.7 percent in 2023.