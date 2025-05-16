Three songs capture fresh and fleeting spirit of spring

While summer may be the time for rock festivals, spring brings a softer side — festivals where people gather for picnics and enjoy mellow tunes. Here are three standout tracks that perfectly capture the tender and vibrant mood of the season.

'To Reach You' by 10 CM

Released on March 6, 10cm’s “To Reach You” is part of the official soundtrack for the Japanese anime of the same title. Although the anime aired in Korea back in 2010, the song was not officially released until this year, despite its enduring popularity among fans over the past 14 years.

The track opens with a light, soft beat that gradually builds to an emotional crescendo, as drums and guitar harmonize to deliver a moving and heartfelt finish.

This track has been selected as the official theme for "Beautiful Mint Life 2025," one of Korea’s most beloved spring festivals, set to take place from June 13 to 15 at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul. 10cm will perform on the final day, June 15.

'Flower Road' by Daybreak

Daybreak, a powerhouse of the spring festival scene, is a four-piece band that debuted in 2007. Known for their versatility, the group blends pop rock, ballad and city pop into a signature sound all their own. With the catchy hooks and choruses that are easy to sing along to, the band has long been a favorite among festival lovers.

“Flower Road,” one of the most iconic songs, was released in June 2016 as the lead track of the band's 4th studio album "With." A bright and sweet serenade, the song features glamorous brass and string arrangements, with lyrics that evoke the image of a road lined with blooming flowers — making it a perennial favorite during springtime in Korea.

After a memorable performance at April’s "Lovesome Festival," Daybreak will bring its signature spring energy to Seoul Jazz Festival 2025 on May 31.

'Let Me Love My Youth” by Hanroro

One of Korea’s fastest-rising indie singer-songwriters, Hanroro has become a regular presence at music festivals. Last month, she solidified her momentum by going onstage as the opening act for Coldplay's Seoul concert series — an impressive feat for any emerging artist.

“Let Me Love My Youth,” Hanroro’s debut single released in March 2022, offers a glimpse into her signature understated emotional style.

Though its Korean title, “Ipchun,” refers to the seasonal shift into spring, the song feels more like the lingering chill before spring's arrival — tinged with a quiet, poignant melancholy.

The electric guitar solo in the bridge elevates the emotional arc of the track, while Hanroro’s voice — gentle yet subtly fragile—leaves a deep and lasting impression.