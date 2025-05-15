Leaders from across Korea's business and public sectors gathered in Seoul on Wednesday for the ninth session of the 2025 Global Business Forum, exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam, as the country's deputy envoy reaffirmed Hanoi''s commitment to supporting global investors.

Organized by The Korea Herald and Herald Business, the Global Business Forum serves as a platform that brings together business executives, diplomats and cultural figures to share insights on market trends and leadership strategies. The forum hosts weekly sessions featuring speeches from prominent voices across various sectors.

The Wednesday session, titled "CEOs Expanding Globally," was held at the Prugio Summit Gallery in Gangnam, southern Seoul. Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, deputy chief of mission at the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul, delivered a keynote address on behalf of Ambassador Vu Ho.

“South Korea has always been among the leading countries in investment and trade in Vietnam,” Nguyen said during her speech.

“It can be said that Korean enterprises are seen as an important bridge to foster the bilateral cooperation partnership (between Korea and Vietnam) and make it more practical and effective.”

During her speech, Nguyen highlighted Vietnam's commitment to creating a supportive environment for foreign enterprises to thrive and contribute to the country's economic development.

According to the deputy chief of mission, Vietnam is focusing on three strategic actions to attract investors: streamlining administrative procedures, enhancing communication and transportation infrastructure, and developing human resources.

These initiatives aim to reduce bureaucratic hurdles, provide a reliable business environment and offer a skilled workforce for foreign enterprises.

With ongoing innovations, Vietnam will continue to offer flexible solutions and preferential policies in response to the rapidly evolving global market, she said.

The country is particularly committed to supporting a wide range of emerging sectors that are shaping the future economy, from green and circular industries to the entertainment sector and digital economy.

“Vietnam pledges to always accompany and share with Korean enterprises our ideas, visions and actions to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Korean enterprises on the basis of legal business, and increase cooperation efficiency,” the deputy chief added.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction also delivered a presentation at the forum on its overseas projects, offering a range of exemplary cases that demonstrated how a company can expand globally.

Lee Kang-seok, chief external cooperation officer at Daewoo E&C, highlighted the company’s smart city project near Hanoi, Vietnam, spanning 1.86 million square meters, along with several other ongoing developments in the country, underscoring the investment opportunities Vietnam offers to international businesses.

In particular, the presentation highlighted the company’s expanding role as a globally recognized urban developer under the leadership of Chair Jung Won-ju, who took on the role in 2023.

“Daewoo is no longer just a construction company. We are increasingly engaged in shaping environments where people can live and thrive together around the world,” Lee emphasized.

The session concluded with a speech by Kim Young-se, CEO of US-based industrial design consultancy Inno Design and the designer of the Olympic cauldron for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Kim emphasized that the ability to entertain others is a fundamental element of successful business, applicable anywhere in the world.

“I always ask our designers to approach their work as if they are trying to entertain the one they love. I confidently tell them, 'if you design with that mindset, it will sell well,'” said the CEO. “And this mindset goes beyond just design.”