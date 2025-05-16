"Virus"

(South Korea)

Opened May 7

Romance/Comedy

Directed by Kang Yi-kwan

A joyless translator (Bae Doo-na) suddenly develops inexplicable happiness and romantic feelings, only to discover she's infected with a fatal virus that alters emotions and must seek help from the only expert (Kim Yoon-seok) who can cure her.

"The Old Woman With The Knife"

(South Korea)

Opened April 30

Action/Drama

Directed by Min Kyu-dong

A 65-year-old professional assassin (Lee Hye-young) finds her principles crumbling when she develops feelings for a veterinarian (Yeon Woo-jin) and his daughter, while a young, obsessive killer (Kim Sung-cheol) watches her every move.

"Thunderbolts*"

(US)

Opened April 30

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Jake Schreier

An unlikely team of antiheroes battles a superhuman experiment gone wrong before it destroys New York City.

"Yadang: The Snitch"

(South Korea)

Opened April 16

Crime/Thriller

Directed by Hwang Byung-guk

Falsely imprisoned Lee Kang-soo (Kang Ha-Neul) strikes a deal with an ambitious prosecutor (Yoo Hae-jin) to serve as an informant between police and drug cartels, only to discover he's a pawn in a deadly game of betrayal and corruption.