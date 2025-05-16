Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches limited collaboration with Seventeen

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is launching collaboration with Seventeen from May 23 to June 5, celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary. A special mousse cake inspired by Seventeen’s signature colors will be available at A’+Z Cafe for 90,000 won. Bites & Wine will offer an afternoon tea set featuring desserts modeled after the group’s style at 130,000 won for two. The Jogakbo Kitchen menu will offer a six-course Korean dinner for 145,000 won per person as well as three cocktails (26,000 won) and one mocktail (19,000 won). Customers ordering food sets will receive a commemorative fabric poster. All items are limited in quantity and available by reservation only. A large anniversary visual will also be displayed in the hotel’s lobby during the promotion period.

Westin Josun Seoul launches 'Savor the Summer' package, dining events

The Westin Josun Seoul presents its “Savor the Summer” package, available until Aug. 31, with stays from June 1 to Sept. 30. Rates start at 447,700 won for a deluxe room, which includes a Villeroy & Boch goblet set. Suite guests receive a watermelon shaved ice voucher and club lounge access. On May 29-30, Japanese chef Masahiro Yoshitake will host a sushi gala dinner at Sushi Cho. The event, available by reservation, is 1 million won per person and includes sake and wine pairing. From May 12-23, Sushi Cho, Hong Yuan and The Ninth Gate will offer unlimited free corkage on 750ml wine bottles for dinner parties of six or fewer that order one bottle.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches ‘Sparkling Hour’ wine & dinner set

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering a limited dining experience called “Sparkling Hour” at its Lobby Lounge & Bar, Lumiere. Available daily from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the set includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine, an appetizer, and a surf-and-turf-style platter with beef strip loin, grilled shrimp, abalone, chicken thigh and onion rings. A petit cake dessert and a full bottle of red or white wine selected by a sommelier are included. Guests may opt for both red and white wines for personalized pairings. The set is priced at 79,000 won for two people.

Signiel Seoul launches summer apple mango dessert promotion

Signiel Seoul is offering a seasonal apple mango dessert promotion through Aug. 31 at The Lounge on its 79th floor. Curated under the consulting of Michelin three-star chef Yannick Alleno, the summer menu features a signature mango bingsu priced at 130,000 won. The shaved milk ice dessert is topped with fresh Jeju apple mango, gold flakes, mango puree, popping pearls, and served with mango sherbet and red bean paste on the side. The signature mango cake, priced at 120,000 won, combines juicy apple mango with Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate mousse. Additional mango-themed petit desserts include mango shortcake, mango mousse with coconut puree and passionfruit cream, and a pecan mango cake. All items are available daily at The Lounge in Signiel Seoul.

Glad Hotel launches early summer package with vegan skincare perks

Glad Hotel introduced its “Early Summer Package,” available through July 17, targeting early vacationers preparing for summer getaways. The package includes a one-night stay and a Discovery Set from premium vegan beauty brand Dinsee, featuring two Mild Moisture Sunscreens and one Tone-Up Sunscreen. Guests at select locations will also receive a Glad-branded handheld fan, available to the first 20 bookings. The package starts at 143,000 won.