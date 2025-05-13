Korean German architect builds on essence of 'hanok' with modern tools, old hands

For Korean German architect Daniel Tandler, understanding the essence of "hanok" is conducive not only to good design, but also to grasping the broader values embedded in Korean life. Over the past decade, Tandler has immersed himself in studying, designing and living with hanok — traditional Korean houses known for their harmony with nature, wooden joinery, "ondol" underfloor heating and open spatial flow.

Through his Seoul-based practice, the Urbandetail Architecture co-founder and principal approaches hanok not as a static historical artifact, but as a living form of architecture capable of evolving with time, culture and technological progress.

"The hanok may never become fully mainstream again, but it remains an essential part of our architectural culture. We’re past worrying about whether the hanok will survive; the question now is where it's headed," he said in an interview with The Korea Herald on April 25 in Seoul.

Tandler sees possibilities for many paths forward.

These ideas are reflected in his firm’s work, which draws on what he sees as the core elements of hanok — "maru" (open wooden floors), "daecheong" (main halls) and courtyards, which were shaped by Korea’s climate and way of life.

One such example is SeoHeeJae, erected in 2021 and widely considered one of the most faithful reinterpretations of traditional hanok design. The house was honored as the Excellent Hanok of the Year by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. More recently, Jeongdaeunjip — another project by Urbandetail — earned top recognition at the 2023 Korean National Hanok Awards, as well as Excellent Hanok of the Year once again.

While these hanok are located in Eunpyeong Hanok Village, a dedicated area for hanok in Seoul, not all hanok are built from the ground up. In many cases, hanok are created through renovation — either by preserving an existing hanok’s original form or by transforming another structure into one. Both approaches require careful and often extensive remodeling.

Binyeonjae, for instance, is a hybrid residence originally constructed in 2002, blending a reinforced concrete structure on the first floor with a traditional wooden hanok frame on the second. Urbandetail undertook a major renovation and extension of the house.

The design was guided by the hanok principle of "chagyeong," or “borrowed scenery,” with the intent to create a continuous visual and spatial flow between the interior and surrounding nature. “We planned it so that wherever you are in the house, you feel this seamless connection between inside and out,” Tandler explained.

Solsame House is Tandler’s personal experiment in blending his favorite hanok concepts into a remodeled home, with elements like an internal courtyard, stone flooring, glass ceilings and layers of "hanji" -- paper made from the mulberry tree -- and lacquer flooring, demonstrating how hanok values can inform modern space-making.

“For Solsame House, I applied many elements of hanok and reinterpreted its spatial logic,” he said.

In pursuing this threefold approach to hanok architecture, one area Tandler emphasizes is the value of craftsmanship.

Preserving craftsmanship, Tandler said, is vital in Korea, where much of the hanok tradition was lost in the modernization process.

In Germany, he noted, traditional architecture evolved naturally into modern forms, with carpenters adapting over time and continuing their craft.

But Korea’s modernization came abruptly under Japanese colonial rule, following initial resistance. Modern elements were introduced from outside, not as part of an organic cultural evolution.

“The number of skilled artisans is dwindling. Roof tilers are in their 60s and 70s. Some crafts like wallpapering are passed on through mother-daughter teams, but it’s fragile,” he said.

"I believe that the very existence of traditional craftsmanship itself is a crucial cultural asset. But I sometimes worry that if we keep pushing hanok solely in the direction of development and innovation, we might end up losing that element. That’s why, at our firm, when we work on reinterpretations of traditional architecture within a modern context. We try — whenever possible — to collaborate directly with master craftsmen. That’s something we value deeply," he added.

Raised and educated in Germany, Tandler first encountered hanok during a visit to his aunt’s house in Gwangju while studying economics at Yonsei University. “I remember thinking: Why are these homes disappearing?” That question eventually steered him away from economics and toward architecture.

Though he studied economics at the University of Goettingen in central Germany and interned at the Samsung Economic Research Institute, he realized the field did not suit him. Instead, his interest in hanok grew.

He read books by master carpenter Shin Young-hoon and took hanok tours during trips to Korea. He later enrolled in architecture at RWTH Aachen University in Germany's far west and trained under architect Cho Jung-goo at guga Urban Architecture. In 2014, he co-founded Urbandetail with architect Choi Ji-hee.

Tandler believes the strength of traditional Korean architecture lies in its spatial harmony — its balance between openness and enclosure, between nature and structure. “I hope more architects explore how to adapt this flexibility meaningfully in modern design,” he said.

He also sees promise in the growing interest among younger generations in Korea’s traditional culture — including hanok. “When it comes to our identity, I believe traditional elements play a vital role,” he said. “By engaging with them, we gain deeper insight into who we are and how we differ from others. That’s why it’s essential to preserve — and evolve — our traditions.”

Renewed interest in hanok, or traditional Korean houses, is palpable today, demonstrated by the growing number of hanok cultural facilities, cafes, accommodations and homes. While some new hanok architecture espouses the traditional form dating from the Joseon era, hanok buildings that have been adapted to contemporary conditions and lifestyles are also gaining ground. In this series, entitled “Evolving Hanok,” The Korea Herald explores how hanok continue to evolve to stay relevant to current milieus. — Ed.