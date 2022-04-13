Hyundai Motor chief chosen as ‘visionary of the year’ by Newsweek

Caption:Hyundai Motor chairman Chung Euisun stands next to the cover page of Newsweek in New York on Tuesday.Hyundai Motor
US weekly magazine Newsweek chose Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun as visionary of the year in Newsweek World‘s Greatest Auto Disruptors Award event on Tuesday.
In its special issue on agents of change in the automotive industry, Newsweek detailed Chung’s plans for Hyundai’s future, the carmaker’s progress and challenges in alternative fuels, acquisition of a robotics company, and its focus on vertical integration to become self-sufficient, from components to finished goods.
Hyundai Motor’s democratization of the 800-volt technology that shortened the time needed to fully charge an electric vehicle by half, “which put electric cars in affordable reach for many more drivers, is a key disruptive force in the industry,” Newsweek said.
The firm’s moves are also accelerating the shift to alternative fuels, which is among the reasons Chung was given the award, it added.
Receiving the award, Chung said, “Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and space for everyone to do what truly drives them ... I hope that our vision inspires the imaginations of talented people all over the world, and that they will join us in solving the greatest challenges facing humanity.”
Hyundai Motor Group’s vehicle architecture development center was awarded research and development team of the year for developing the electric-global modular platform and the group’s electrified propulsion technology unit was awarded powertrain evolution of the year for developing an 800-volt battery system.
Also among Newsweek’s choice of six auto disrupters were Ford Global Chief Executive Jim Farley for executive of the year, Nissan Senior Vice President for Design Alfonso Albaisa for designer of the year and the Land Rover brand for marketing campaign of the year.
Kim So-hyun
