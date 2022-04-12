Samsung's financial affiliates to launch integrated platform, brand

Financial affiliates of Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, on Tuesday said they will launch a new integrated brand and unified platform to secure a larger pool of customers from the MZ generation.

Named Monimo, the single platform, which will house five financial affiliates, including Samsung Life Insurance Co. and Samsung Securities Co., will provide various services.

The platform will go into operation Thursday.

Additionally, the affiliates said they will launch a new and unified brand, named the Samsung Financial Network

The move is largely aimed at making their services more accessible to MZ customers, born between the early 1980s and the early 2000s.

Samsung affiliates said the new brand will also help increase synergy and professionalism among the affiliates in the fast-changing financial landscape. (Yonhap)