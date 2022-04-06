Rsquare to launch commercial real estate services in Vietnam

Rsquare CEO Lee Johnwoo (right) and Shinhan Bank Vietnam CEO Kang Gyu-won pose for a picture at Shinhan Bank Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Rsquare)
Korea’s real estate platform Rsquare said Wednesday it will provide commercial real estate services in Vietnam with Shinhan Bank’s branch in Vietnam.
The firm will offer brokerage service, asset management, interior construction, residential property consulting and property inspection for Shinhan Bank Vietnam clients.
According to Rsquare, it has compiled data on over 10,000 offices and commercial buildings in major Vietnamese cities including Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
“Using our services, we hope that many Korean companies take the chance to start business in Vietnam,” an Rsquare official said.
Rsquare’s Vietnamese branch, which started operations in 2021, recently participated in the Star Lake City project in Hanoi, led by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. The project covers the construction of two apartment buildings, one office building and one commercial building.
Rsquare has closed an exclusive deal with KCN Vietnam, a local real estate developer, to offer leases on 5.5-square-meter units in their industrial complex, factory and warehouses.
Founded in 2009, Rsquare offers commercial real estate services, including office leasing and brokerage, interior design and property data analysis.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)