S. Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases top 300,000 for 2nd day as omicron spreads fast

People line up for COVID-19 tests at a testing facility in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea confirmed more than 300,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day Thursday as the dominant omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to spur new outbreaks nationwide.

The country reported 327,549 new COVID-19 infections, including 327,490 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,539,650, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Daily infections exceeded the 300,000 mark for the first time the previous day with 342,446 cases, when voters went to the polls to elect a new president.

The accumulated virus cases also surpassed the 5 million mark on that day, meaning one-tenth of the country's 52 million population has been infected with the virus.

The country crossed the 1 million mark early last month.

The omicron-fueled spike in infections has recently led to more COVID-19 deaths, and severe and critical virus cases.

The country added 206 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number to 9,646, according to the KDCA. The fatality rate was 0.17 percent.

Severe and critical virus cases came to 1,113, up 26 from the previous day. The tally's record high was 1,151 cases on Dec. 29. (Yonhap)