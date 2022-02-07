S. Korea’s top financial regulator contracts COVID

FSC Chairman Koh Seung-beom (Yonhap)
South Korea’s top financial regulator has contracted COVID-19, the Financial Services Commission said Monday.
Financial Services Commission Chairman Koh Seung-beom tested positive for the novel coronavirus before noon despite having received three doses of a vaccine, the FSC said in a statement.
Koh has no plans to be hospitalized at the moment and is currently self-isolated at home. He has yet to show any signs of severe symptoms, according to the FSC.
The financial regulator has supplied COVID-19 self-test kits for employees who came into close contact with Koh. He had chaired meetings of ranking FSC officials on the nation’s financial market during the Jan. 31-Feb.2 Lunar New Year holiday.
FSC Vice Chairman Doh Kyu-sang will attend meetings in Koh’s absence.
The FSC chief will be absent from the meeting of the nation’s financial chiefs scheduled Friday where Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Jeong Eun-bo and Koh are set to attend. The previous meeting of the financial chiefs was held on Sept. 30 last year, during which they discussed impending economic and financial issues.
“It has become impossible for Koh to attend Friday’s meeting,” the FSC said. It added they have yet to decide whether Doh will attend the meeting in Koh’s place.
Monday’s announcement follows an outbreak among six FSC employees in November.
The announcement came as South Korea is bracing for another wave in the spread of omicron. South Korea reported 35,286 new COVID-19 infections Monday, the third consecutive day the daily tally has exceeded 35,000.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)