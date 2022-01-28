 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Bank mortgage rates hit highest in 7 1/2 years in December

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 14:24       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 14:24

The Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
The Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korean banks' mortgage rates hit the highest level in about 7 1/2 years in December amid rising borrowing costs, central bank data showed Friday.

Banks' mortgage loan rate averaged 3.63 percent a year in December, 0.12 percentage point higher from a month earlier and the highest since May 2014, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Mortgage rates have been on the rise as the BOK has raised the policy rate in recent months as part of efforts to tighten its long accommodative policy put in place to cushion the fallout from the pandemic.

On Jan. 14, the BOK raised the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, the third pandemic-era hike following the increases in August and November last year.

The central bank hinted at further rate hikes in the coming months.

Banks' unsecured loan rate, however, inched down 0.04 percentage point to 5.12 percent last month following a 0.54 percentage-point jump in the previous month.

The average interest rate on household loans rose to 3.66 percent in December from the previous month's 3.61 percent. It was still the highest since August 2018.

With the lending rate hikes, banks' rates for deposits also rose to 1.7 percent in December from the previous month's 1.57 percent. The deposit rate marked the highest since June 2019, when the rate stood at 1.79 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114