Two men sentenced to 3 years in prison over selling illegal abortion pill, abetting infanticide

The Daejeon District Court building in Daejeon (Daejeon District Court)
Two men, who were convicted of selling illegal abortion pills and helping two cases of infanticide, have been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Daejeon District Court, Thursday.
The court also banned the two men from getting child-related careers for three years.
In January, 2020, the two men, who are in their 30s, sold illegal abortion pills online to a woman in her 20s. However, the woman gave birth in her bathroom after the abortion pills failed. She then asked the two men how she should handle her baby, upon which the two men advised her to kill the infant. The two men also told the woman to put her dead baby into a shoe box and bury it.
The woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison at the first trial, but an appellate court lowered the sentence to 12 months in prison with a stay of execution for 3 years.
In 2019, the two men also abetted another woman’s disposal of her dead baby. The woman, who is in her late 20s, purchased abortion pills from the two man in May, 2019. But she had a premature delivery and left her baby alone, which led to the baby’s death.
The woman asked the two men how she should deal with the dead body. They advised her to bury her baby‘s dead body in a mountain.
The court sentenced the women to 12 months in jail with a stay of execution for three years.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)