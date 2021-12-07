 Back To Top
Presidential office creates new technology and cybersecurity role

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 7, 2021 - 15:35       Updated : Dec 7, 2021 - 17:32
South Korea’s National Security Office will establish a new technology and cybersecurity role to take charge of strengthening innovative research capabilities and coordination among related ministries, officials said Tuesday.

The launch of the new position comes amid an intensifying global technology competition and a growing need for protecting core technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum and synthetic biology.

Through integrating the current cybersecurity work with emerging and core technology-related tasks, the appointed secretary will also come up with various measures to protect emerging and core technologies, as competition could lead to a future reorganization of the international order, officials said.

It also plans to deepen international cooperation in R&D and the protection of emerging and core technologies. Cooperation with the US in various fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum and synthetic biology, space and the sixth generation network will be expanded through the restructuring.

Korea will also look at expanding ties with countries that have excellent science and technology capabilities through joint research, exchanges and policy cooperation.

In countering global cyberthreats, the official will continue to reinforce cooperation against hacking attacks through the operation of the Korea-US Cyberworking Group.





By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
