S. Korea breaks ground for AI complex in Gwangju

A bird's-eye view of a national artificial intelligence development complex to be built in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the city government. (Seoul city government)

South Korea broke ground Monday for an artificial intelligence complex in the southwestern city of Gwangju to foster the related industry, the science ministry said.



The groundbreaking ceremony was held in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, for a major construction project to create an AI complex center, including data centers and facilities in automobiles and energy sectors.



A total of 393.9 billion won ($332 million) will be spent from 2020 to 2024 for the project, according to the ministry.



The complex will also include offices for 77 companies as part of the country's efforts to foster startup companies in AI.



The ministry said it expects Gwangju to advance into a global AI-centered city that fosters new industries and jobs in the post-coronavirus era. (Yonhap)