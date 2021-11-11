Moon urges APEC business leaders to show solidarity on carbon neutrality

President Moon Jae-in delivers a keynote speech at the virtual APEC CEO Summit on Thursday, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called for business leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to show an act of solidarity to help the world achieve carbon neutrality, warning humanity's future hinges on today's actions.



"Coal and oil can no longer be sustained as energy sources," Moon told the virtual APEC CEO Summit in a keynote speech. "We must lead a great transformation of civilization to new energy solutions."



Achieving carbon neutrality and combating climate change will be difficult through the efforts of governments and businesses alone, Moon said, adding such tasks can only be accomplished when everyone participates.



"We must summon extraordinary determination and resolve that humanity's survival and future hinges on our actions today," Moon said.



"What matters are solidarity cooperation and inclusiveness, which are also the very spirit of APEC, which seeks co-growth and co-prosperity through free trade in a cooperative environment," Moon said.



Last month, South Korea finalized a decision to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, sharply raising its previous goal as part of efforts to curb the pace of climate change.



South Korea aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as the nation started tackling the challenge of responding to climate change and attaining sustainable growth simultaneously.



At the G-20 summit in Rome, Moon also pledged South Korea will complete the phaseout of coal-fired power generation by 2050.



Moon has vowed to bring carbon emissions down on the entire Korean Peninsula by pushing for tree planting campaigns in North Korea.



"North Korea is especially focused on recovering mountain forests," Moon said in the speech. "Having North Korea join forestry cooperation in Northeast Asia will not only help reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the Korean Peninsula but also contribute to the peace and prosperity of Northeast Asia."



"I hope that permanent peace will find us as we share and grow forests together on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said.



On Friday, Moon will attend a summit of leaders of the 21-nation APEC, with the region's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chains and carbon neutrality expected to be high on the agenda. (Yonhap)



