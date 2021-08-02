Jeon Somi returns bold and blonde in ‘Dumb Dumb’

Jeon Somi poses for picture during pre-recorded video for press released on Aug. 2, 2021. (The Black Label)

Soloist Jeon Somi is returning with her new single “Dumb Dumb” on Monday.



The comeback follows a yearlong break since her latest release “What You Waiting For” dropped July 2020.



“I’m really excited to finally go on the stage. I’ve been preparing hard, and I feel both thrilled and nervous right now,” the 20-year-old singer said in a video released to the media by her agency The Black Label on Monday.



With a sparkly black dress and hair dyed bright blonde, Jeon said she feels more confident and relaxed for this comeback compared to the past.



“Maybe it’s because the whole process of producing ‘Dumb Dumb’ was so smooth, but I feel much more relaxed and ready compared to a year ago,” Jeon said.







Teaser image of Jeon Somi's new single "Dumb Dumb." (The Black Label)



Turning into a high school queen bee for the new single, the soloist said she will showcase a more mature and powerful side of herself.



With the lyrics starting by singing the candid heart of a teenage girl trying to appeal herself to her high school crush, “Dumb Dumb” takes an abrupt turn in the chorus with a powerful drop, accompanied by the song’s iconic choreography in the part.



While Black Label founder Teddy was executive producer for “Dumb Dumb,” Jeon played a key role in writing the song. She is credited as one of the lyricists of the song.



“Teddy suggested two directions in the lyrics, and I thought it sounded the best to mix those two, and so we did,” Jeon said, adding, the signature move in the choreography was also initially suggested by Teddy.







Jeon performs to her new song “Dumb Dumb” during the pre-recorded press event video released on Aug. 2, 2021. (The Black Label)



Jeon made her official debut as a solo singer in June 2019 under The Black Label with her first single “Birthday,” also executively produced by Teddy. The single also included Jeon’s self-penned song “Outta My Head.” The next year, Jeon dropped her second single “What You Waiting For,” in which she helped write both the music and the lyrics.



While preparing for her solo comeback, Jeon also met up again recently with members of her former group I.O.I.



“I’m the youngest when I’m with the I.O.I members and I always feel very loved around them. It was a joyous and heartwarming time,” she said, adding the members complimented on her new song.



Jeon debuted in May 2016 as a member of the 11-piece project girl group, which was formed through Mnet’s survival show “Produce 101.”



She was the final winner of the show and the central member of I.O.I. With the disbandment of I.O.I in January 2017, she joined JYP Entertainment before moving to The Black Label, an affiliate of YG Entertainment, in August 2018.







Jeon attends a press event on her new single "Dumb Dumb" conducted ahead of the release on Aug. 2, 2021. (The Black Label)