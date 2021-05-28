 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

S. Korea to extend consumption tax cut on passenger cars by another 6 months

By Yonhap
Published : May 28, 2021 - 11:00       Updated : May 28, 2021 - 11:00

This file photo, taken April 1, 2021, shows cars produced by Hyundai Motor Co. to be shipped for export on a dock in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken April 1, 2021, shows cars produced by Hyundai Motor Co. to be shipped for export on a dock in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea plans to extend a cut in the consumption tax on passenger cars by another six months in a bid to boost domestic demand hit by the pandemic, the finance minister said Friday.

A 30 percent cut in the consumption tax on the purchase of passenger cars is supposed to expire at the end of June, but the country will extend it until the end of this year, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

In July 2018, the government slashed the auto consumption tax to 3.5 percent from 5 percent and has continued to extend it in an effort to increase domestic demand.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track on the back of brisk exports of autos and chips.

But a recovery in domestic demand still remains week in the face of the pandemic-caused extended slump.

South Korean carmakers' sales jumped 77 percent in April from a year earlier on robust overseas demand for SUVs amid the pandemic. But their domestic sales fell 6.6 percent on-year to 135,601 units last month.

Local automakers have suffered a global shortage of automotive chips, with industry leader Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. being forced to temporarily suspend their production lines. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114