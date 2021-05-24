 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins W348b order for 6 ships

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2021 - 12:58       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 12:58
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday shows a LPG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday shows a LPG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed deals worth 348 billion won ($308 million) to build six ships.

Under the deal with a Liberian company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver a 91,000-cubic-meter liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.

An order for an 86,000-cubic-meter LPG carrier and two 50,000-ton petrochemicals carriers was placed by an Asian company, KSOE said.

The 86,000-cubic-meter LPG carrier will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and the 50,000-ton petrochemical carriers will be constructed by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

The deal with an Oceanian company calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. to build two 2,800 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers and deliver them by April 2023.

KSOE is the holding company of three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. (Yonhap)

