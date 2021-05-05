Financial regulators seek banks' help to grasp full picture of crypto industry

Financial authorities have asked banks to declare their cryptocurrency businesses to figure out the exact numbers of cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country, as it tightens its grip over illegal activities in the industry, according to local media reports Wednesday.



The financial regulators asked major banks to provide the current status of their businesses with cryptocurrency exchanges including corporate accounts and banks’ monitoring methods.





Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo speaks during a meeting of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee on April 24. He said there are about 200 crypto exchanges in the country. (Yonhap)