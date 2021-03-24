 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

KT provides AI tech for opinion polls

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 11:27       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 11:27

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with pollster Gallup Korea to introduce the telecom company's artificial intelligence (AI) technology in opinion polls.

Under the agreement, KT will apply its voice bot and AI call center technology in opinion polls conducted by Gallup Korea, according to a statement from the telecom operator.

KT's AI call center solution incorporates speech recognition as well as personalized text-to-speech technologies that allow AI to interact with users.

The telecom operator said it expects its AI to handle asking simple repetitive questions in opinion polls and lead to standardized surveys that are more accurate.

KT has recently strengthened its focus on AI technology.

The telecom giant launched its new brand KT Enterprise last October to bolster its focus on corporate clients with digital services that incorporate AI, big data and cloud technologies. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114