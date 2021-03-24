KT provides AI tech for opinion polls

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)

KT Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with pollster Gallup Korea to introduce the telecom company's artificial intelligence (AI) technology in opinion polls.



Under the agreement, KT will apply its voice bot and AI call center technology in opinion polls conducted by Gallup Korea, according to a statement from the telecom operator.



KT's AI call center solution incorporates speech recognition as well as personalized text-to-speech technologies that allow AI to interact with users.



The telecom operator said it expects its AI to handle asking simple repetitive questions in opinion polls and lead to standardized surveys that are more accurate.



KT has recently strengthened its focus on AI technology.



The telecom giant launched its new brand KT Enterprise last October to bolster its focus on corporate clients with digital services that incorporate AI, big data and cloud technologies. (Yonhap)