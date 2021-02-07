Korean property investors set up US shops to step up game in post-COVID

A night view of Yeouido, Seoul's major financial district (123rf)

South Korea‘s outbound real asset investors are looking to set up operations in the United States to get around restrictions in foreign due diligence, deal sourcing and property management, as the coronavirus pandemic has added to uncertainties in the market dynamics.



Aside from the need for a breakthrough in cross-border alternative investment, Korean capital moving to property -- one of the fastest-growing sectors in the US -- is seen as preemptively laying the groundwork for a local presence in the target market before the post-COVID-19 world dawns.



Most recently, Korean asset management firm Mastern Investment Management said Sunday it plans to establish a subsidiary Mastern America in New York within the first half of 2021.



The company, overseeing some 21 trillion won ($19 billion) in alternative assets as of January, has hired Joseph Oh, former managing director of Meritz Alternative Investment Management, as the new head of Mastern America.



KTB Group has also hired Lee Yeon-jai, a veteran cross-border real asset investment professional formerly in Hana Alternative Asset Management and LB Asset Management, to head its New York subsidiary KTB New York.



The US operation, which has effectively remained idle since its birth in 2019, will start serving tasks for the group’s affiliates including KTB Asset Management, overseeing 3.6 trillion won in real assets, and its investment banking parent KTB Investment & Securities.



Representatives of the two Korean firms in the US said the pandemic-driven uncertainties have shed light on the real estate investors’ need to step up their game by differentiating themselves while competition in the overseas market intensifies.



“A good thing about having a local presence is that the barrier goes lower for onsite due diligence, and it is becoming more relevant during the pandemic,” Oh of Mastern told The Korea Herald.



Establishing a local entity in the US is inevitable as a foreign property investor, given that their role ranges from asset acquisition to property management until a successful exit.



“A local presence can help a real estate investor take notice of the shifting tenant dynamics against the backdrop of the COVID-19 impact, and take necessary actions to cope with the challenges in property management,” Lee said.





Joseph Oh, head of Mastern America (left) and Lee Yeon-jai, head of KTB New York (courtesy of respective companies)