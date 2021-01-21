 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Jeon Do-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol to star in JTBC’s ‘Disqualified as a Human’

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jan 23, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 23, 2021 - 16:01
Jeon Do-yeon (left) and Ryu Jun-yeol (Soop Management, C-JeS Ent.)
Jeon Do-yeon (left) and Ryu Jun-yeol (Soop Management, C-JeS Ent.)
Actors Jeon Do-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the upcoming JTBC drama “Disqualified as a Human,” according to JTBC on Thursday.

The two actors have not starred in television dramas in the last five years, focusing instead on films. Jeon’s last outing on the small screen was in tvN’s “The Good Wife” in 2016, while Ryu’s last TV drama role was in MBC’s “Lucky Romance” in 2016.

Jeon will play the role of ghostwriter Bu-jung while Ryu will play the role of Kang-jae who runs a company that organizes people to take on different roles for money. The story revolves around the interaction between the two people at life’s edge.

The drama is directed by Hur Jin-ho of films “Christmas in August” and “The Last Princess.” Kim Ji-hye, who wrote the screenplay for hit film “Architecture 101,” wrote the screenplay of the upcoming drama. “Disqualified as a Human” is Hur’s first foray into TV drama.

“I am thankful and happy at the fact that I get to work with the two actors in my first drama. I will try to tell the lonely tale of Bu-jung and Kang-jae in a warm light,” said Hur.

The drama is set to premiere in the second half of this year.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114