Jeon Do-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol to star in JTBC’s ‘Disqualified as a Human’

Jeon Do-yeon (left) and Ryu Jun-yeol (Soop Management, C-JeS Ent.)
Actors Jeon Do-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the upcoming JTBC drama “Disqualified as a Human,” according to JTBC on Thursday.
The two actors have not starred in television dramas in the last five years, focusing instead on films. Jeon’s last outing on the small screen was in tvN’s “The Good Wife” in 2016, while Ryu’s last TV drama role was in MBC’s “Lucky Romance” in 2016.
Jeon will play the role of ghostwriter Bu-jung while Ryu will play the role of Kang-jae who runs a company that organizes people to take on different roles for money. The story revolves around the interaction between the two people at life’s edge.
The drama is directed by Hur Jin-ho of films “Christmas in August” and “The Last Princess.” Kim Ji-hye, who wrote the screenplay for hit film “Architecture 101,” wrote the screenplay of the upcoming drama. “Disqualified as a Human” is Hur’s first foray into TV drama.
“I am thankful and happy at the fact that I get to work with the two actors in my first drama. I will try to tell the lonely tale of Bu-jung and Kang-jae in a warm light,” said Hur.
The drama is set to premiere in the second half of this year.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)