 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's agricultural exports up 7% through Nov.: data

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 11:04       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 11:04
This file photo, taken Oct. 6, 2020, shows people looking at vegetables while grocery shopping at a discount store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Oct. 6, 2020, shows people looking at vegetables while grocery shopping at a discount store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural exports rose nearly 7 percent on-year over the January-November period, data showed Wednesday, setting a fresh high despite the new coronavirus pandemic.

Outbound shipments of agricultural products came to $6.8 billion over the first 11 months of 2020, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The segment was among a handful of winners in South Korean exports, which suffered from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Shipments to Southeast Asia and India came to $1.39 billion, soaring 8.4 percent.

The region accounted for around 20.4 percent of the total exports of the sector over the period, slightly rising from 19.6 percent posted in 2018.

Exports to India advanced 34.7 percent over the period, followed by Malaysia with 23.1 percent and Singapore with 19.8 percent, the data showed.

"(The region) has emerged as a new growth engine for South Korea's exports of agricultural goods," the ministry said in a statement.

By segment, exports of noodles advanced 15.1 percent, and those of sauce products increased 15.8 percent.

The ministry expected outbound shipments of foodstuffs may rise further down the road on the back of a major free-trade pact signed last month.

In November, members of ASEAN, along with its dialogue partners -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- inked the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114