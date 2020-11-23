Home interior design app Ohouse secures $70 million in investment

(Ohouse)

Home interior design platform Ohouse has raised 77 billion won ($70 million) in a new round of Series C funding from investors including technology investment firm Bond, the app’s operator, Bucketplace, said Monday.



IMM Investment, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mirae Asset Capital and Naver Corporation were among the existing investors that participated in this round, the company added.



This raises the company’s total funding to 88 billion won ($80 million).



Launched in 2014, the home interior platform has accumulated 14 million downloads and its monthly gross merchandise value has surpassed 100 billion won, thanks to younger consumers and an uptick in home furniture shopping due to COVID-19, Bucketplace explained.



Bucketplace CEO Lee Seung-jae said the latest round of funding serves as a “testament to the growth potential of Ohouse.”



Daegwon Chae of Bond said the investment firm is excited to support Bucketplace in its mission to “improve people’s lives by making their homes beautiful.”



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)