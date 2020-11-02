 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Apple's ECG monitoring app available in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 10:47       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 10:47
(Apple Inc.)
(Apple Inc.)
Apple Inc. said Monday its electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring app on Apple Watch is now available in South Korea as the US tech giant tries to expand its presence in the wearables market here with upgraded health-related features.

Apple said local consumers who have Apple Watch Series 4 or later can use its ECG app through software updates after it recently secured an approval from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Apple's ECG app records a person's heartbeat and rhythm using sensors on Apple Watch. It can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular heart rhythm, for possible arrhythmia.

The ECG app on Apple Watch was first released in 2018 but was only available to consumers in select markets then due to health device regulations in each country.

Apple is the world's largest smartwatch vendor, accounting for a 51.4 percent revenue share in the global market in the first half of the year, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

The launch of such an app on Apple Watch will heat up smartwatch competition here as Samsung Electronics Co. also recently launched an upgraded health tracking app with ECG and blood pressure monitoring functions on its Galaxy Watch devices in the domestic market. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114