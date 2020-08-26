Typhoon advisory issued in Jeju, South Jeolla as Bavi approaches

(Yonhap)



A typhoon advisory has been put in place for Jeju and parts of South Jeolla Province on Wednesday, with Bavi, one of the year's most powerful typhoons, moving toward the country.



The typhoon, the season's eighth and one of the strongest to hit the country this year, was moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour over waters some 240 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo in Jeju as of 6 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 43 meters per second.



The KMA forecast the tropical storm to arrive at seas 180 km west of Seogwipo at noon and hit seas 160 km southwest of Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, at 6 p.m. It was then expected to move toward North Korea after passing through seas 220 km south of South Korea's border island of Baengnyeong in the Yellow Sea at midnight.



The country's southern coastal regions have come under the influence of the tropical storm, with strong wind of 25 mps and rain of 20 mm per hour hitting the affected areas. In one area in Seogwipo, heavy rain measuring 101.5 mm poured between midnight and 6 a.m.



Heavy rain of more than 500 mm and strong gusts with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 40 to 60 mps were expected in Jeju, according to the KMA.



Flights and ferry routes connecting the southern resort island have been canceled due to the typhoon advisory.



All 330 flights that were scheduled to arrive or depart from Jeju International Airport until 3 p.m. have been called off. The number could increase when flights after 3 p.m. are also canceled.



"Flight operation could resume later in the afternoon depending on the location of the typhoon and weather circumstances. We cannot confirm a certain time at the moment," an airport official said.



Fifteen ferries leaving from Jeju have also been canceled, with more than 1,900 ships docked at the island's ports ahead of the tropical storm.



Trekking routes at Mount Halla, the island's highest peak, have also been restricted.



"Please be aware as strong wind and heavy rain is expected until Thursday, which could incur heavy damages," the KMA said. (Yonhap)