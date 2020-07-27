 Back To Top
Business

FCA Korea chief suspended over sexual harassment allegations

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 27, 2020 - 14:32       Updated : Jul 27, 2020 - 14:44
Fiat Chrysler Korea President Pablo Rosso (FCA Korea)
Fiat Chrysler Korea President Pablo Rosso (FCA Korea)

Fiat Chrysler Korea confirmed Monday that President Pablo Rosso has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment, verbal abuse and assault.

The US-based automaker’s headquarters and Asia-Pacific regional unit launched an investigation into the allegations and suspended him from his duties on Friday.

A petition was posted Wednesday on the Cheong Wa Dae website saying: “Rosso habitually makes sexual jokes and uses abusive language with female employees ... Please punish (him) for his sexual crimes, assaults and abusive language.”

“We were investigating the matter internally because there were related reports from the company first. We decided that we should suspend the work during the investigation period in order to be transparent and fair,” FCA Korea said in a statement.

The firm said it would investigate the matter internally for now because there is no criminal investigation request yet.

Pablo Rosso was appointed as president of FCA Korea in December 2012. He was the first foreign president of the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association in March this year.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
