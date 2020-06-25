Moon urges N. Korea to formally end Korean War, warns of firm response to threats

President Moon Jae-in (L) and first lady Kim Jung-sook arrive at Seoul Air Base, southeast of Seoul, on June 25, 2020 for a Korean War anniversary ceremony. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea Thursday to join a bold move to formally end the Korean War in peace overtures, coupled with a clear warning message, commemorating the conflict that started seven decades ago, with the fragile Korea peace process at stake.



"We cannot commemorate the Korean War in a genuine manner yet. That is because the War has yet to come to an end," he said during a speech at the war anniversary event held at Seoul Air Base, a military compound just southeast of Seoul.



He was pointing out that the three-year war finished in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, which has left the two Koreas technically at war and repeatedly facing sharp military tensions.



Moon expressed hope that the North will "boldly embark on an endeavor to end the most sorrowful war in world history."



"If we are going to talk about unification, we have to achieve peace first, and only after peace has continued for a long time will we be able to finally see the door to unification," he stressed, addressing the nighttime ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war.



He reaffirmed that South Korea has no intention to force its system on the communist neighbor and emphasized the importance of building peace first.



"We pursue peace and intend to live well together," he said. "We will continuously search for routes that are mutually beneficial for both Koreas through peace. Before speaking of unification, I hope that we can become friendly neighbors first."



