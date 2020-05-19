[Monitor] Hanwha tops in hiring more permanent workers: report

Among the 33 large business groups in South Korea, Hanwha recorded the highest rate in hiring permanent workers, data from industry tracker Infobigs showed.
According to the data analyzing company reports of 33 business groups listed in the stock market in the first quarter, Hanwha Group has 21,064 permanent workers, up 36.68 percent on-year. Hanwha’s defense solutions arm Hanwha Systems was newly listed on the main bourse Kospi in November 2019. Excluding the firm, Hanwha Group’s seven companies posted a combined increase of 16.8 percent.
Young Poong Group specializing in mining, electronics and book-selling followed with 9.35 percent, while Harim, a leading chicken meat producer, came next with 6.24 percent.
Lotte Group stood fourth with 5.99 percent in increased hiring rate, followed by KT&G (3.92 percent) and SK Group (3.20 percent).
On the other hand, some business groups appeared to have reduced the number of permanent workers. DSME recorded minus 5.6 percent, Daerim Group posted minus 4.7 percent and HDC Group showed minus 4.7 percent.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)