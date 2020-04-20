 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

‘Time to Hunt’ to be released worldwide Thursday on Netflix

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 11:35       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 11:35
A scene from film “Time to Hunt” (Netflix)
A scene from film “Time to Hunt” (Netflix)

Thriller “Time to Hunt” will finally be released on Netflix on Thursday, following a contentious two-week delay.

“Time to Hunt” will be released simultaneously in some 190 countries at 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, Netflix said Monday.

The streaming company was originally slated to release the film on April 10. However, the release was postponed as a court banned the film’s overseas distribution after the film’s overseas distributor Contents Panda, which was in dispute with the film’s local distributor Little Big Pictures, filed an injunction against the foreign release of the film.

On Friday, Little Big Pictures and Contents Panda said the two sides had reached an agreement and that the film would be released globally on Netflix.

A dystopian action-thriller from director Yoon Sung-hyun, “Time to Hunt” is one of the most anticipated Korean films of the year. It was originally expected to open in local theaters in late February, following its world premiere in the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival’s special gala section.

“Time to Hunt” becomes the first Korean film to cancel its scheduled cinema release and jump straight to Netflix after being delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lee Je-hoon and Park Jeong-min, who starred in Yoon’s 2011 feature “Bleak Night,” is joined by Ahn Jae-hong, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hae-soo in “Time to Hunt.” 


By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114