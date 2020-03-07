 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Virus-hit apartment under isolation, most cases linked to Shincheonji

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 7, 2020 - 10:45       Updated : Mar 7, 2020 - 12:34
The virus-hit apartment under group isolation in Daegu (Yonhap)
The virus-hit apartment under group isolation in Daegu (Yonhap)


A virus-hit apartment tower here has been under tight control as a third of its residents were infected with the new coronavirus, city officials said Saturday.
According to the city's health authorities, 46 out 141 residents at the apartment block were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. The city put the residential complex under group isolation.
The city authorities said 94 of the residents were members of the Shincheonji church, which is largely responsible for the virus outbreak here.
The religious sect has been associated with around 60 percent of all confirmed cases in the country.
Among the patients who have been infected, 14 have been hospitalized, while the remaining 32 were waiting to be transported to hospitals.
South Korea has so far reported 6,767 cases, with more than
5,000 infections reported in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The apartment block, which consists of two five-story buildings, is run by the city for unmarried women who are under 35 years old. A total of 141 people live in 137 flats.
The two-building apartment under cohort isolation in Daegu (Yonhap)
The two-building apartment under cohort isolation in Daegu (Yonhap)
Cohort isolation is a way to contain the virus by putting patients and medical personnel under a group quarantine.
Following a mass infection at a hospital ward in Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province near Daegu, province officials recently carried out cohort isolation at 581 welfare facilities as part of precautionary measures.
The city government said it has sent text messages to residents notifying them of a full entry and exit ban, which applies to all residents and delivery workers. (Yonhap)
 
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114