Reasons why so many in 20s, women contract virus in S. Korea

S. Korea’s coronavirus cases, fast approaching 5,000, paint a rather peculiar picture for patient demographic: 20-somethings make up the biggest age bracket, while women clearly outnumber men.
According to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the country’s total 4,812 confirmed cases as of early afternoon Tuesday, people in their 20s accounted for 29.4 percent, or 1,417 cases, followed by those in their 50s at 19.8 percent (952 cases).
By gender, 62.4 percent, or 3,002, were women, compared to men at 37.6 percent with 1,810 cases.
This departs from World Health Organization’s observations on coronavirus cases in China, which showed nearly 78 percent of the infected being from 30 to 69 years old, with the median age at 51.
According to officials at the KCDC, it is largely due to the fact that most cases here are linked to a particular religious group, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Around 60 percent of total cases are traceable to the Christian sect’s branch in Daegu.
“Women in their 20s-30s reportedly make up a large amount of Shincheonji followers, and it is showing in the high percentage of COVID-19 cases in those age groups,” KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong said at a news briefing.
Local reports have said Shincheonji has been targeting younger people with aggressive and clandestine evangelistic activities, and that nearly 60 percent of its worshippers are thought to be in their 20s and 30s.
Another possible explanation for greater infections among women can be found in Korea’s patient No. 31, a 61-year-old female Shincheonji follower who was the first identified infection within the church. She is suspected to have spread the virus at church services she attended in Daegu.
Observers say it is likely that she was in contact with more female members, as Shincheonji’s service separates men and women when seated.
Breaking down by age groups, people in their 20s had the greatest number with 1,417 cases (29.4 percent), followed by 50s with 952 (19.8 percent), 40s with 713 (14.8 percent), 60s with 597 (12.4 percent), 30s with 578 (14.8 percent), 70s with 224 (4.7 percent), 10-19 years old with 204 (4.2 percent), over 80 at 93 cases (1.9 percent) and under 10 with 32 (0.7 percent).
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)