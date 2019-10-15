Posco wins innovation prize at Steelie Awards

This year’s Steelie Awards, hosted by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was held Tuesday in Mexico’s northeastern city of Monterrey. Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo attended the awards ceremony.
|Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo (right) receives the innovation of the year award presented by World Steel Association Vice Chairman Kosei Shindo at the 10th Steelie Awards held in Monterrey on Tuesday. (Posco)
Posco’s advanced resolution printing technology dubbed Posart, allows the firm to print high-definition designs that are four times the resolution of a normal steel printer. It uses eco-friendly steel ink and can add dimensions to steel plates, making them seem like 3D materials.
Posco has previously won the innovation award in 2012, 2015 and 2017. It also won an award in the sustainability category in 2010.
Meanwhile, Choi met with leaders of global steelmakers at the annual worldsteel meeting held from Sunday to Tuesday in Monterrey to discuss the industry’s development and common interests.
Worldsteel is a Belgium-based international trade organization established in 1967 for the promotion of the iron and steel industry. Its members consist of 170 steelmakers, associations and think tanks.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)