Over 2,000 booked for dating violence in July, August

Of those reports, 2,052 led to suspects being booked and 82 led to suspects being detained.
Physical assault was the most common type of abuse reported, accounting for 64.1 percent of the complaints. Forcible confinement was next, accounting for 9.6 percent of the reports, followed by breaking into homes at 5.5 percent.
The largest percentage of accused people, 35.7 percent, were in their 20s. Those in their 30s accounted for 24.5 percent, while 19.4 percent were in their 40s and 13.4 percent were in their 50s.
By employment status, 25.7 percent were unemployed, 14.6 percent worked office jobs and 9.2 percent were self-employed.
According to the agency, police made efforts to protect victims in 1,926 cases during the same period.
These efforts included patrolling and installing closed-circuit TVs around the victims’ residences, providing location-tracking devices and guiding victims to shelters.
|(Korean National Police Agency)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)