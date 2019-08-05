National Assembly sends resolution to Japan over trade curbs

NATIONAL

South Korea's National Assembly on Monday sent Japan a parliamentary resolution calling on Tokyo to withdraw its export curbs on the neighboring country.



The statement sent by Speaker Moon Hee-sang will be delivered via the South Korean Embassy in Japan to Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives; Akiko Santo, president of the House of Councillors; Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, according to Moon's office.





Moon Hee-sang (Yonhap)

The resolution was adopted unanimously Friday, hours after Japan's Cabinet approved a bill which would remove South Korea from a list of trusted trade partners. The move followed its July 4 restriction of exports to South Korea of high-tech materials vital in making chips and displays.South Korea condemned Japan's decision and vowed to take countermeasures, including delisting Tokyo from its own whitelist of trade partners.Seoul views Japan's trade curbs as a retaliation for the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims who toiled in Japanese factories and mines during World War II. (Yonhap)