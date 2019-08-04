Koreans hold candlelight vigil to protest Abe government

NATIONAL

Some 680 civic groups held a candlelight vigil over the weekend in protest of the Japanese government’s decision to take South Korea off a list of preferred trading partners and to call on Tokyo to apologize for war crimes it committed in World War II.



According to organizers, a Japanese civic group also sent its support, backing the protest against the Abe government’s escalation of conflict with Korea.



Some 15,000 people took to the streets to join the candlelight vigil in sweltering heat Saturday in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, the organizers said.







