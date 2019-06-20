Who is Koh Yu-jeong? Profile of a murder suspect

According to the police, Koh is suspected of murdering her ex-husband, surnamed Kang, on the day she allowed him to meet his son for the first time in two years. Koh took custody of their 4-year-old son after the two divorced in 2017.
The three of them had a day out at a theme park and went to a vacation house Koh had rented, but Kang never walked out. Police suspect she discarded his dismembered body in the sea. Not a trace of him has been found.
|Police escort Koh Yu-jeong to the Jeju Dongbu Police Station on June 7. (Yonhap)
The Korea Herald talked to Koh’s friends and acquaintances who shared what they knew about Koh.
Kim, 36, was Kang’s best friend since their first year of high school. They both majored in education at the same state university on Jeju Island. When asked how close he was to the victim, he said he knew Kang and his family “down to exactly how many spoons and chopsticks are in the Kangs’ cupboard,” Kim said in a phone call with The Korea Herald Thursday.
He has also known Koh for a long time, since she and Kang started dating when they were both 26. “We went backpacking together once to Japan for about two weeks, Koh, my friend (Kang) and I,” he said. “They met through a community service club, of which I was also a member.”
“Koh was not a psychopath, from what I’ve seen,” he said. “If she was, they would never have gotten married, obviously. As a girlfriend, I would even say she was sweet and affectionate, just like any other normal girlfriend.”
Kim said the news of their divorce came as a shock. “Honestly, I never imagined (they would get divorced).”
“Kang told me there were times when Koh would get aggressive, even in front of the kid,” he said. “But then he never liked discussing bad things about her, because she was his son’s mother.”
Kang’s younger brother, who has known Koh since her college years, said he “didn’t know her true face” until she started “showing her ugly side” over the course of the divorce proceedings.
“One time, my mother came to the court to plead with Koh to let us see the child, and it was shocking how she behaved,” he said. “She saw my brother with our mother and said, ‘You came with mommy? Aw.’”
Kang’s brother said Koh was “a pathological liar.” “We thought she was raising the kid all this time. But she had sent him to her parents, while not allowing my brother access to him all along,” he said.
The Kangs and the Kohs had an amicable history. Kang, who had a passion for writing, helped the children in both families win writing contests, according to Kim.
The Kang brothers and Koh co-won a government award in an island-wide screenwriting contest in 2009. Kang also penned a screenplay that won Koh, her brother and himself a prize from a state-run culture foundation in 2012.
Yang, 38, who was Koh’s business partner when she worked as a manager at her father’s car rental service three years ago, said “she was completely capable of social interactions, as far as professional responsibilities are concerned.”
Lee Su-jeong, a criminal psychologist, told The Korea Herald that Koh’s deceptiveness is “a typical characteristic of borderline personality disorder,” adding, “of course people didn’t know.”
“But Koh is not a psychopath,” she said. “Borderline personalities lack self-esteem, and often display impulsive, self-destructive tendencies towards ones they have romantic relationships with -- in Koh’s case, her former husband.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)