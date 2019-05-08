Highway accident victim identified as TV actress: report

NATIONAL

(Incheon Fire Department)

The 28-year-old woman who died after being struck by two cars on a highway Monday was an actress, local media outlets reported Wednesday.Media cited police saying that the victim killed on Incheon Airport Expressway at 3:52 a.m. on Monday was found to be an actress known for her roles in local TV drama series. Police did not fully identify her.Gimpo Police Station retrieved video footage from the dashcam in the woman’s car, showing she had stopped in the middle lane of the Seoul-bound three-way expressway with the emergency lights on, stepped out of the car and moved to the back of the vehicle. The woman was then hit by a taxi and SUV in succession.The actress’s husband, who had been sitting in the passenger seat before the collisions, said they had stopped because he needed to relieve himself.The taxi and SUV driver each have been booked without detention on charges of death resulting from a traffic accident.Police are investigating why the actress had come to a stop in the middle lane instead of pulling over off the side of the road, and why she stepped out of the car in the first place. They are looking into whether she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)