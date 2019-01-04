Hyundai, Kia, Genesis win eight Good Design Awards

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor said Friday that eight cars from Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors, as well as its premium brand Genesis, won 2018 Good Design Awards.According to the carmaker, its Le Fil Rouge, Santa Fe, Kona, Solati Moving Studio, Kia Motor’s K3 and K9 and Genesis’ Essentia Concept and G70 were awarded in the category of transportation design.This marks the ninth consecutive year Hyundai vehicles have been recognized with the honor.Jointly presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Awards were established in 1950.The awards seek to recognize cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs of electronic products, vehicles, computer goods, furniture and more.“The unique and innovative designs of Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Genesis cars are receiving global recognition. We will continue to strengthen brand design competitiveness as well as product quality to offer better driver satisfaction,” said an official from Hyundai Motor.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)