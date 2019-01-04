Hyundai, Kia, Genesis win eight Good Design Awards

According to the carmaker, its Le Fil Rouge, Santa Fe, Kona, Solati Moving Studio, Kia Motor’s K3 and K9 and Genesis’ Essentia Concept and G70 were awarded in the category of transportation design.
This marks the ninth consecutive year Hyundai vehicles have been recognized with the honor.
The awards seek to recognize cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs of electronic products, vehicles, computer goods, furniture and more.
“The unique and innovative designs of Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Genesis cars are receiving global recognition. We will continue to strengthen brand design competitiveness as well as product quality to offer better driver satisfaction,” said an official from Hyundai Motor.
