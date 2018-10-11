New defense paper no longer describes NK military has ‘overwhelming superiority’

NATIONAL

South Korea’s new defense white paper will no longer describe North Korea’s military as having overwhelming superiority over that of South Korea by incorporating the South’s advanced weapon systems and technologies, Seoul’s military said Thursday



According to the documents submitted by the Ministry of National Defense for parliamentary audit, the 2018 defense white paper will include “qualitative assessment” of the two Koreas’ military capabilities.



The move is designed to paint an accurate picture of South Korea’s ability to respond to North Korea’s military threat, which has often been exaggerated as its capabilities were mostly judged by quantitative standards such as the number of troops and artillery guns, the military said.



“By using a quantitative assessment, North Korea has been described as if it has overwhelming superiority (over the South Korean military),” the document said. “The assessment does not reflect our military’s actual capabilities.”





North Korea`s military parade. Yonhap