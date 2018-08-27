KITA to open startup center at Coex next year

|Bird's-eye view of Global Startup Center (KITA)
The trade organization said the Startup Global Center, slated to open in April, would have professional consultants on board to advise startups on how to break into the global market and implement projects with overseas partners. The center will also run diverse programs, customized for different startups, which will draw on KITA’s know-how in the area of supporting exporters.
The startup center will provide lounges and co-working spaces for networking and information sharing. It will also offer investor relations rooms and “pitching centers” to help startups attract investment.
“The Startup Global Center is designed to secure new growth engines and establish sustainable growth bases for Korean trade through the globalization of promising startups,” said Cho Sang-hyun, chief of the new center.
“We will establish a comprehensive platform to back the entire process of startups to grow into the mainstream in the global business industry,” he added.
Earlier this month, KITA set up a support center for startups under the direct control of its vice chairman and is mapping out a comprehensive support platform for promising startups.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)