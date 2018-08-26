Artificial intelligence to take center stage at IFA 2018

BUSINESS

The north entrance of IFA venue in 2017 (Messe Beriln)

A model tries on LG's CLOi SuitBot. (LG Electronics)

IFA 2018 homepage

Samsung The Frame collaborates with Magnum Photos. (Samsung Electronics)

Interconnectedness and voice commands are going to be the most established features of an upcoming trade show for home appliances and electrical devices amid the expanding dominance of artificial intelligence into the consumer electronics sector.Taking place in German capital Berlin from Friday for a six-day run, IFA 2018 will serve as a place for world-leading tech giants -- around 1,800 exhibitors -- to boast their latest technology highlights ranging from intelligent and interconnected home appliances, artificial intelligence and TVs featuring even better picture quality.South Korea’s two largest electronics manufacturers Samsung and LG are gearing up for presentations of their visions for smart living with AI and connected devices.On the opening day of the event, LG Electronics CEO & Vice Chairman Jo Seong-jin will deliver a keynote speech for the first time, titled “Think Wise, Be Free: Living Freer with AI,” which will offer his insight into how the Korean company’s AI strategy can change customers’ lives.Other keynote speakers include Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, who will talk about AI on mobile devices, and Daniel Rausch, vice president of smart home division at Amazon, about how voice is expanding and improving everyday experiences.At its exhibition venue, LG will be showcasing the newest development of AI-powered robots, including its first wearable robot CLOi SuitBot, which the company aggressively has sought for its next growth engine.LG is also planning to introduce a lineup of AI-enhanced home appliances and digital devices under the “ThinQ” brand, including refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, clothing care systems and smart speakers.At IFA NEXT, a special stage for innovative startups, entrepreneurs and designers, voice recognition and AI are also key topics.The “House of Smart Living,” an installation that sets the standard for connected living, will bring this topic closer to visitors; be it the coffee machine, digital media or energy management, everything reacts to voice commands, while a background learning process ensures machines automatically adapt every system to users’ needs.This year’s IFA will also be a battleground for premium TV makers on better picture quality and innovative display technology.While LG seems to be putting great weight on the influence of AI on home appliances, its rival Samsung is apparently being less enthusiastic about it.Rather, the top Korean tech firm is expected to take advantage of the IFA show to spotlight its 8K QLED TV.Samsung is aimed at securing market leadership with the 8K resolution technology with its quantum-dot light-emitting diode TV products in a competition against organic light-emitting diode TVs led by LG.Samsung will also be highlighting its micro LED display technology that has recently been commercialized as The Wall for industrial uses, in order to win more orders from Europe.According to the industry, LG is also preparing for presentations of some of its latest TV technologies, may it be 8K or micro LED, at the show.At the company’s exhibition booth for TVs, Samsung will showcase The Frame 2018, the picture frame-style TV brand, and announce collaboration with renowned photography agency Magnum Photos, to release specially curated photos on The Frame TV for this year.Along with the latest TV introduction, Samsung will also join the AI fever by presenting how its AI assistant Bixby can control the company‘s smart home appliances lineup, including the Family Hub refrigerator.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)