N. Korea's Om Yun-chol defends weightlifting title

SPORTS

JAKARTA (Yonhap) -- North Korean weightlifter Om Yun-chol successfully defended his Asian Games title on Monday.



Om, 26, won the men's 56kg weightlifting competition at the 18th Asian Games after clearing a total of 287kg. Thach Kim Tuan of Vietnam took silver at 280kg, while Surahmat Bin Suwoto Wijoyo of Indonesia earned bronze at 272kg.





North Korean weightlifter Om Yun-chol pumps a fist after a successful lift at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games on Monday. Yonhap

This was North Korea's 100th Summer Asian Games gold medal.It was also the second gold medal for North Korea at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. Three hours before his performance, Ri Song-gum topped the women's 48kg weightlifting competition to deliver North Korea's first gold medal in Jakarta.Om entered the competition as the top favorite. After finishing atop at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, he triumphed at the 2012 London Olympics and took silver at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics.At Jakarta International Expo, the three-time World Championships winner cleared 127kg in the snatch, finishing second behind Thach Kim Tuan of Vietnam, who lifted 128kg.Om moved up to first place, however, after clearing 160kg in his first attempt in the clean and jerk.