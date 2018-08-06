Opening of liaison office faces obstacles

NATIONAL

The opening of a South-North joint liaison office may be facing obstacles, with the latest reports of North Korea’s sanctions violations apparently heightening the US’ sensitivity toward the issue.



Seoul has been asking for US cooperation in granting an exemption for the establishment of the liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, which was a clause in the agreement reached between the leaders of the two Koreas in April, as part of efforts to foster cross-border communication and cooperation.



This photo taken on July 24 shows the unlighted Kaesong Industrial Complex on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone, while the South Korean side of the border remains lighted. (Yonhap)